New Delhi: Six people, including three minors, were injured as they jumped from a building, fearing a fire caught in an adjacent cloth factory in Swaroop Nagar, north Delhi, on Sunday, police said.

6 injured after jumping from building to escape factory fire in Swaroop Nagar

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The injured were identified as Priyanka, 28; her daughters Vanshika, 8, and Vaani, 5; Vijay, 30; Santosh, 33; and her daughter Tanvi, 8.

A Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officer said the department received an alert about the fire at 11 am and pressed eight fire tenders into service, followed by seven more.

The officer said the workers in the factory managed to escape in time; however, people living in an adjacent building panicked after the fire and jumped from a window. A purported video of the incident also shows a woman jumping from the window. HT could not independently verify the video’s authenticity.

According to DFS, the fire was doused by 1.50 pm. The building comprises a basement, ground floor, first floor, and a tin shed on the second floor, covering over 200 square yards.

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{{^usCountry}} “Six people from the adjacent house inhaled smoke, jumped from the building, and suffered minor injuries,” said DFS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Six people from the adjacent house inhaled smoke, jumped from the building, and suffered minor injuries,” said DFS. {{/usCountry}}

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DCP (Outer North) Shobhit Saxena said that, according to the initial probe, the fire started on the first floor, where rexine and cotton were stored. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

“All the injured were shifted to hospital and out of danger,” said the DCP.

The factory was a judo dress and boxing gloves manufacturing unit.

It was not yet known whether the factory was running legally. Police said a probe is underway.