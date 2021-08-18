6 months before tenure ends, Cong appoints 8 trustees to Ludhiana Improvement Trust

Completing four and a half years of its tenure, the Congress government in the state has now appointed eight trustees in the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) and seven of them assumed charge at LIT office here on Tuesday.

The trustees who took charge in presence of LIT chairman Raman Subramaniam included Dharminder Kumar Sharma, alias Vicky Gypsy, Vijay Gaba, Ranjit Singh Gandhi and councillors Seema Kapoor, Gulshan Kaur Randhawa, Anil Parti and Reet Kaur. The eighth nominee Makhan Singh is expected to assume charge in the coming days.

The chairman said that the quorum of LIT was now complete and the trustees were expected to play an important role in the development of the city and LIT scheme areas.

One of the LIT officials, requesting anonymity, said that Congress leaders had been appointed as trustees in a bid to delight the MLAs and at least one representative had been chosen from Ludhiana North, West, East, Central and Atam Nagar constituencies.

Most of the newly appointed trustees were not even aware of the functioning of the department and the tenure of the state government was anyway going to end in the coming six months, the official added.

The chairman of the trust was appointed in 2019. Even though it is required to announce trustees along with the chairman, the decision has to be taken by the state government.

One of the trustees, councillor Seema Kapoor, said that their aim would be to work for the development of the city and to find a solution for problems being faced by residents for a long time including transfer of ownership of properties, etc.