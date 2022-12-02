Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 6 villagers killed, 3 injured in Bastar mine collapse; CM announces ex-gratia

6 villagers killed, 3 injured in Bastar mine collapse; CM announces ex-gratia

others
Published on Dec 02, 2022 07:59 PM IST

The villagers called the police and soon after being alerted, police personnel along with state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation

Victims were digging soil in the mine when a part of it caved in killing 6 (HT Photo)
ByS Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra S Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra

Six villagers, including five women, were killed while three others were injured after a portion of a white clay mine collapsed on them in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district on Friday, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in Malgaon village under the Nagarnar police station area, when the villagers were digging the soil.

Also Read: Four charred to death in lorry-container collision in Andhra Pradesh

“Three days ago, the villagers found that a field had limestone and hence some of them started digging it for personal use. On Friday, when they were digging, a part of the mine collapsed on them and they got trapped under the debris,” said Sunderaj P, inspector general of police, Bastar range.

Knowing about the incident, the villagers called the police and soon after being alerted, police personnel along with state disaster response force (SDRF) rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation, said the IG.

Also Read: Leopard declared ‘man-eater’ days after ‘killing’ Uttarakhand man

“While five, trapped under the debris, died on the spot, one other succumbed while being taken to the hospital,” said the IG adding three injured women were admitted to a district hospital nearby.

Bastar district collector Chandan Kumar said that the incident is unfortunate and an investigation will be done.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed condolences and further announced ex-gratia of 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The CM also assured the best treatment of all the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP