60 workers escape unhurt as Unnao bus turns into fireball

More than 60 factory workers escaped unhurt on Wednesday morning after a private bus ferrying them to work caught fire on the Unnao–Lalganj highway, triggering a traffic jam that briefly stalled vehicles headed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in Hardoi.

The ill-fated bus on fire on the Unnao–Lalganj highway on Wednesday (HT Photo)

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Police said the bus, operated by a private contractor for the Super House tannery unit in Dahi Chowki, caught fire near Pachodda village. The vehicle was carrying around 60 workers, including women, from Dhani Khera to the factory when smoke began rising from the engine compartment.

Driver Laxmi Shankar told police he sensed a burning smell and immediately pulled the bus to the side of the road. He asked passengers to disembark at once. Workers climbed out through the doors and windows, leaving behind their bags and lunchboxes.

Within minutes, the bus was engulfed in flames. By the time two fire tenders reached the spot, nearly an hour after the blaze was reported, the vehicle had been completely gutted. There were no injuries.

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{{^usCountry}} Traffic on both sides of the highway came to a standstill. Among those caught in the jam were buses carrying people to the Prime Minister’s rally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Traffic on both sides of the highway came to a standstill. Among those caught in the jam were buses carrying people to the Prime Minister’s rally. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Circle officer Madhupnath Mishra reached the site and diverted rally-bound vehicles through the opposite carriageway to clear the congestion. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly two hours before normal movement resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Circle officer Madhupnath Mishra reached the site and diverted rally-bound vehicles through the opposite carriageway to clear the congestion. Traffic remained disrupted for nearly two hours before normal movement resumed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, though preliminary assessment suggests a possible mechanical fault in the engine. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the exact cause of the fire is yet to be established, though preliminary assessment suggests a possible mechanical fault in the engine. {{/usCountry}}

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