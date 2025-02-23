61 kg IEDs seized, illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur: Police

IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur seized 61 kg of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) with detonators in Tengnoupal, an Indo-Myanmar border district, while a large cache of illegal weapons, including assault rifles and ammunition, was surrendered in Churachandpur district on Saturday. Security forces in Manipur seized a 61 kg improvised explosive device (IED) with detonators in Tengnoupal, an Indo-Myanmar border district (HT Photo)

The actions followed an appeal from Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urging the surrender illegal weapons looted from security forces.

Around 16 weapons, including M-16, AK-series, and Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) assault rifles, grenade launchers, a mortar, and various types of ammunition, were surrendered, said an officer.

Also Read: Cadre held, bunkers destroyed, weapons seized by Assam Rifles, police in Manipur

As per the Governor’s assurance, the identities of those who surrendered the weapons were kept confidential. However, a statement issued by the public relations officer (PRO) of Assam Rifles confirmed that the arms and ammunition were voluntarily surrendered by members of the Zomi and Kuki communities.

“After discussions with joint security forces and the State administration, the Zomi and Kuki community leaders engaged with the local population and brought the first batch of voluntarily surrendered weapons on February 22, 2025, at Tuibong Village, Churachandpur district, Manipur,” read the statement issued.

Meanwhile, the security forces in Manipur averted a potential threat by recovering multiple IEDs during an extensive search operation in and around Maojang village, near H. Munnom Village in Tengnoupal district.

“They recovered IEDs include two 22-kg IEDs, one 7-kg IED, one 6-kg IED, and one 4-kg IED, all equipped with detonators. Authorities suspect the explosives were unstable, and a bomb disposal team promptly destroyed them at the site,” a police officer said.

Also Read: 12 militants arrested in Manipur: Police

“The IEDs, suspected to be of unstable nature, had to be destructed at the spot by BD team. FIR is registered for necessary action,” the Manipur police wrote on X.

An FIR was filed in connection with the case, and investigations are ongoing to identify the source and intended target of the explosives, the officer added.

The security agencies have stepped up vigilance in the region to avoid any untoward incidents. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activities to ensure the safety and stability of the region.