Cadre held, bunkers destroyed, weapons seized by Assam Rifles, police in Manipur

IMPHAL: A joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police arrested a suspected cadre of banned underground organisations, destroyed underground bunkers and seized arms, ammunition, explosives from multiple locations across Manipur, including the Indo-Myanmar border district, over the past 72 hours, said police. Assam Rifles personnel destroy illegal bunkers and seize arms, ammunition and explosives (HT Photo)

The operations were carried out on February 18 and 19, which led to the apprehension of a cadre, destruction of underground bunkers, and the recovery of multiple weapons, including automatic firearms, pistols, Lathode guns, improvised mortars, improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and ammunitions, said a statement issued by the Assam Rifles PRO on Thursday.

Arms, ammunition and explosives seized by Assam Rifles

Detailing one of the operations, the statement said that acting on intelligence about the movement of armed cadres, Assam Rifles troops had put up a mobile vehicle check post at the tri-junction of Maojang Village in Tengnoupal district on Wednesday. “Upon noticing a motorcycle attempting to evade the check post, troops pursued the rider, who abandoned the vehicle and fled. A thorough search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of an AK-56 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a 40mm Lathode gun, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores,” it read.

Tengnoupal district, located along the Myanmar border, has been a hotspot for insurgent activity.

In another operation on Tuesday, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of insurgents in Khabeisoi Maning Leikai, Imphal East district, apprehended an individual, said the statement.

“During initial questioning, the suspect confirmed his affiliation with the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) People’s War Group (PWG), a valley-based insurgent outfit,” it further read.

On the same day, security forces also conducted an operation at SL Zougam and Point 1683 in Tengnoupal district under Machi police station’s jurisdiction.

“The troops had cordoned off the area, searched through dense foliage, and discovered three underground bunkers, which were subsequently destroyed. The operation resulted in the recovery of ammunition, IEDs, and other war-like materials,” the statement said.

The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to the police for further investigation.