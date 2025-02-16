12 militants arrested in Manipur: Police

IMPHAL: The Manipur police along with security forces have arrested 12 cadres of different underground outfits and seized a large number of arms, ammunitions, and explosives from various areas of the strife-torn state within the last 24 hours, officials said on Saturday. Security personnel conduct a search operation in a fringe and vulnerable area of Manipur. (@manipur_police)

The 12 cadres include seven from the Kuki National Army (KNA) who were arrested during area domination and patrolling in the general area of Old Khaukual under the Sangaikot police station limits in Churachandpur district.

The Manipur police in a statement issued late Saturday night said that sophisticated arms and ammunitions were seized from them.

This marks the first arrest of KNA cadres after the imposition of President’s Rule and the state’s ‘suspended animation’.

KNA is one of the 32 Kuki insurgent groups operating in Manipur, and it was one among the 25 groups that had signed a tripartite suspension of operation (SoO) agreement with the governments of India and Manipur.

On March 10, 2023, the Manipur government withdrew from the tripartite agreement with the KNA and the Zomi Revolutionary Front (ZRF), another Kuki underground outfit, accusing them of inciting agitation among illegal forest encroachers.

Since then, there have been no official statements issued to the public regarding the extension of the SoO agreement, which had already expired at the end of February 2024.

The arrested KNA cadres were identified as Seikhogin Haokip alias Gigiin (37), Ngamlenmang Mate alias Mangneo (25), Seikhomang Haokip alias Selmang (25), Thanglelmang Haokip alias Mangboi (27), Jamkhosei Haokip alias Seipu (32), Lhunkholal Haokip alias Lalboi (34), and Mangkhangthang Kipgen alias Mamang (35).

The items seized from them included two AK-47 rifles, one 7.62 assault rifle, three single-bore rifles, ten AK-47 magazines, 654 live rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 19 live cartridges, and a four-wheeler (Maruti Gypsy).

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Manipur police arrested four active cadres, including two women, of the banned underground outfit Kangleipak Communist Party-People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) from Huikap village, under Andro police station, Imphal East District, along with arms and ammunitions.

A police statement mentioned that “they were involved in the extortion of money and in the transportation of arms and ammunitions.”

The arrested individuals were Chaphamayum Sundar Singh alias Suresh (39), Nongthombam Boinao Meitei alias Lanjadaba (48), Leichombam Ibesana Devi alias Pangthungnganbi (26), and Maibam Tony Chanu alias Chingkheinganbi (23).

Items seized from their possession included two 9mm pistols with two magazines, ten 9mm live rounds, one .32 live round, some incriminating documents, booklets, and other items.

Additionally, security forces confiscated one 9mm pistol with a magazine, one 7.65mm pistol with a magazine (Russian-made), two improvised long-range mortars (locally made), fifteen Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) weighing a total of around 70 kg, 55 live rounds of AK, SLR and INSAS, four hand grenades, and 15 detonators from the general area of Senam village, Tengnoupal District.

They also seized two 12-bore pump guns, one single-barrel rifle, four 36-hand grenades, and 94 rounds of 12-bore ammunition from near Indo-Myanmar border pillar numbers 73 and 74, Tengnoupal District.