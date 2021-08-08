Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 65-year-old woman duped of 5 lakh by caller who told her SIM card about to expire
others

65-year-old woman duped of 5 lakh by caller who told her SIM card about to expire

PUNE A 65-year-old woman from Pune has been duped of ₹5 lakh by a caller who told her that her SIM card was about to expire
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 08, 2021 10:26 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE A 65-year-old woman from Pune has been duped of 5 lakh by a caller who told her that her SIM card was about to expire.

The woman received a call on June 9 and the transactions continued for three days until July 3, according to police. The caller told the complainant that her SIM card was going to be deactivated unless she completes some procedure, according to her complaint.

“The man first asked them to transfer a small amount, so she transferred 10. After that, even though the victim is not telling us how, in detail, yet, but multiple transactions took place on the account. There was no application that was downloaded on the phone. Therefore, we suspect the OTP was probably shared by the victim,” said inspector (crime) Sanjay Mogale of Deccan police station, who is investigating the case.

A total of Rs5,52,030 was taken from the woman’s account over the next three days. Once the woman realised that the SIM card was functional, she approached the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at the Deccan police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: French and Japanese astronauts hold Olympics closing ceremony in ISS

A gifted mind and a pure soul

Old video of largest transforming human image goes viral. Watch

Telangana: First Two Transgender Clinics Get Launched In Hyderabad
TRENDING TOPICS
RBI Monetary Policy
Tokyo 2020
Tokyo Olympics 2020
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP