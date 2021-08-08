65-year-old woman duped of 5 lakh by caller who told her SIM card about to expire

PUNE A 65-year-old woman from Pune has been duped of ₹5 lakh by a caller who told her that her SIM card was about to expire.

The woman received a call on June 9 and the transactions continued for three days until July 3, according to police. The caller told the complainant that her SIM card was going to be deactivated unless she completes some procedure, according to her complaint.

“The man first asked them to transfer a small amount, so she transferred ₹10. After that, even though the victim is not telling us how, in detail, yet, but multiple transactions took place on the account. There was no application that was downloaded on the phone. Therefore, we suspect the OTP was probably shared by the victim,” said inspector (crime) Sanjay Mogale of Deccan police station, who is investigating the case.

A total of Rs5,52,030 was taken from the woman’s account over the next three days. Once the woman realised that the SIM card was functional, she approached the police.

A case under Sections 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 34 (Common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act has been registered at the Deccan police station.