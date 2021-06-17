Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / 71 arrests in June mark drive against illicit liquor in Haryana’s Kaithal
others

71 arrests in June mark drive against illicit liquor in Haryana’s Kaithal

As many as 71 people have been arrested this month, three of them on Wednesday, for selling liquor illegally in different villages of Kaithal district of
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Representational Image.

As many as 71 people have been arrested this month, three of them on Wednesday, for selling liquor illegally in different villages of Kaithal district of Haryana. These arrests followed a special drive launched against bootleggers in the district on June 1.

The police have also recovered 5,994 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.

According to Kaithal superintendent of police, Lokender Singh, 67 cases have been registered under Sections 61,1 and14 of the Excise Act in the various police stations of the district and 68 people have been arrested.

Police officials associated with the raids said illegal liquor remains a major problem in the Kaithal region and people were also involved in manufacturing liquor as they also seized 2,045 litres of raw material during the raids and it was destroyed on the spot.

