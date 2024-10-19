Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

72-year-old killed in dumper hit

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Oct 19, 2024 07:26 AM IST

A 72-year-old man was killed by a speeding dumper in Govandi, Mumbai. The driver has been arrested for negligent driving.

MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man was killed after a speeding dumper hit him on Ghatkopar Link Road in Govandi area on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4pm when the deceased, Mukhtar Shaikh, was returning home from work. The police have arrested a dumper driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving.

72-year-old killed in dumper hit
72-year-old killed in dumper hit

According to the police, Shaikh, who lived in Baiganwadi in Govandi, was returning home after selling incence sticks in Navi Mumbai when he was hit by the dumper.

The dumper was heading towards Navi Mumbai from Ghatkopar, said police sub-inspector Sunil Suryavanshi of the Deonar police station. Passersby informed the police control room about the accident and Deonar police were alerted. The deceased was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Deonar police registered a case under section 106 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act based on the statement given by the deceased’s granddaughter. The dumper driver, who has been arrested, has been identified as Naushad Ahmed Sayyad, 29, according to police.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On