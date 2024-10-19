MUMBAI: A 72-year-old man was killed after a speeding dumper hit him on Ghatkopar Link Road in Govandi area on Thursday. The incident occurred around 4pm when the deceased, Mukhtar Shaikh, was returning home from work. The police have arrested a dumper driver for causing death due to rash and negligent driving. 72-year-old killed in dumper hit

According to the police, Shaikh, who lived in Baiganwadi in Govandi, was returning home after selling incence sticks in Navi Mumbai when he was hit by the dumper.

The dumper was heading towards Navi Mumbai from Ghatkopar, said police sub-inspector Sunil Suryavanshi of the Deonar police station. Passersby informed the police control room about the accident and Deonar police were alerted. The deceased was rushed to Rajawadi hospital where he was declared dead before admission.

Deonar police registered a case under section 106 of the BNS and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act based on the statement given by the deceased’s granddaughter. The dumper driver, who has been arrested, has been identified as Naushad Ahmed Sayyad, 29, according to police.