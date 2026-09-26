8 held for killing man in Pune after he allegedly refused to end relationship

Eight people have been arrested for allegedly killing a 35-year-old man in Wagholi after he allegedly refused to end his suspected relationship with a woman who was related to one of the accused, police said.

The incident took place around 10.30pm on Thursday at the Wagholi market yard ground. (HT Photo)

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The incident took place around 10.30pm on Thursday at the Wagholi market yard ground. The deceased was identified as Navnath Digambar Sonner (35), a resident of Chaudhary Vasti in Kharadi.

The accused have been identified as Namdev Alnure, Kailas Hore, Balaji Ghanwate, Anil Ghanwate, Nitin Umap, Rohan Waghmare, Ajit Rathod and Arjun Shelar.

According to the police, Sonner allegedly had a relationship with a woman who was related to Namdev Alnure. The accused allegedly warned him several times to end the relationship.

Shahadev Hawale, police sub-inspector at Wagholi police station, said, “The accused allegedly gathered at the spot, confronted Sonner and assaulted him. He was allegedly knocked to the ground and beaten with kicks and punches before being attacked on the head with an iron pipe.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sonner suffered serious injuries and died following the assault, police said. A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, rioting, and unlawful assembly at the Wagholi police station on Friday, after which the accused were arrested one by one by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sonner suffered serious injuries and died following the assault, police said. A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including murder, rioting, and unlawful assembly at the Wagholi police station on Friday, after which the accused were arrested one by one by the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Police are investigating the exact role of each accused and the circumstances that led to the assault.

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