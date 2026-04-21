Thrissur , At least eight people were killed and several others injured in a blast at a fireworks manufacturing unit at Mundathicode in central Thrissur district on Tuesday, officials said.

8 killed, several injured in fireworks factory blast in Kerala’s Thrissur ahead of Pooram festival

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Around 40 people were suspected to have been present in the shed at the time of the explosion, and many of them sustained burn injuries, with several reported to be in critical condition.

The mishap occurred in a shed where crackers were being prepared on behalf of a temple devaswom ahead of the upcoming Thrissur Pooram, which falls on April 26.

The injured were rushed to nearby hospitals.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority , eight people were confirmed dead. Five bodies were recovered, while the body parts of three others were found at the site.

Television visuals showed residents assisting in rescue efforts, shifting the injured and recovering remains from the blast site.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan directed that all necessary medical assistance be provided to the injured and instructed officials to ensure coordinated rescue and relief operations.

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{{^usCountry}} He spoke to the chief secretary and directed that, if required, the services of expert doctors from outside the state be utilised for treating those with severe burn injuries, according to a Chief Minister's Office statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He spoke to the chief secretary and directed that, if required, the services of expert doctors from outside the state be utilised for treating those with severe burn injuries, according to a Chief Minister's Office statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} All departments, including police, fire and rescue services, health, revenue, and disaster management, have been coordinated for rescue efforts, and a special mechanism has been set up to monitor the situation, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All departments, including police, fire and rescue services, health, revenue, and disaster management, have been coordinated for rescue efforts, and a special mechanism has been set up to monitor the situation, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM also expressed condolences over the loss of lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM also expressed condolences over the loss of lives. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} State Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for the injured and to make necessary arrangements at Government Medical College, Thrissur, and Thrissur General Hospital. Nearby hospitals have also been placed on alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} State Health Minister Veena George directed officials to ensure specialised treatment for the injured and to make necessary arrangements at Government Medical College, Thrissur, and Thrissur General Hospital. Nearby hospitals have also been placed on alert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} She also called for the deployment of additional ambulances, including those under the Kaniv 108 service, for emergency response and patient transport. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also called for the deployment of additional ambulances, including those under the Kaniv 108 service, for emergency response and patient transport. {{/usCountry}}

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According to residents, the explosion occurred at around 3.30 pm, and intermittent blasts continued in the area, hampering rescue operations.

Firecrackers were being manufactured in multiple temporary sheds located in an isolated area amid paddy fields.

A government official who reached the spot said food had reportedly been arranged for around 40 workers, indicating that at least that many people may have been present when the accident occurred.

Some workers are believed to have escaped with minor injuries, he added.

Fire and rescue personnel, along with police, are leading the operations, though continuing explosions are posing serious challenges to rescue efforts.

Wadakanchery Municipal Chairman P N Surendran, who visited the site, said explosions were continuing, preventing people from approaching the area.

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"There is still no clarity on how many workers were present in the shed or how many were injured. Extreme heat is suspected to be one of the reasons for the mishap," he told the media.

He added that the sound of the explosion was heard several kilometres away, and houses in nearby areas suffered damage.

The Thrissur district collector has ordered a magisterial-level inquiry into the incident.

The sub-collector has been tasked with conducting a detailed probe into the cause of the blast and its aftermath, according to a statement.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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