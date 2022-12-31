Home / Cities / Others / 8 phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

8 phones recovered from Ludhiana Central Jail inmates

others
Published on Dec 31, 2022 11:24 PM IST

The jail authorities recovered four phones, including a smartphone, from inmates identified as Bahadur Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Ajmer Singh, and Raju Bahadur. A case under Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station, Ludhiana

In the second case, the police recovered four mobile phones and 62 sachets of tobacco buried outside the barracks of jail. A case under Section 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station, Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
In the second case, the police recovered four mobile phones and 62 sachets of tobacco buried outside the barracks of jail. A case under Section 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station, Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Central jail authorities on Saturday recovered as many as eight mobile phones in two separate cases.

The police recovered four phones, including a smartphone, from inmates identified as Bahadur Singh, Ranjodh Singh, Ajmer Singh, and Raju Bahadur. A case under Section 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.

In the second case, the police recovered four mobile phones and 62 sachets of tobacco buried outside the barracks. A case under Section 42, 45 and 52-A of the Prison Act has been registered at the Division Number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out