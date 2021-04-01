Home / Cities / Others / 8pm curfew sparks huge crowds of last-minute shoppers at cost of Covid-safety norms
PUNE The Punekar evening schedule has been clearly marked by the 8pm curfew time, especially with the shutting of all stores and shops
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 08:03 PM IST
PUNE The Punekar evening schedule has been clearly marked by the 8pm curfew time, especially with the shutting of all stores and shops.

For most, while returning from work, there is a rush at vegetable vendors, street vendors, and household and grocery shops.

At the Mandai market, one of the major vegetable markets in Pune, after 6pm there is a heavy rush of people buying vegetables.

It’s the same at Appa Balwant chowk and Laxmi road.

On Sinhagad road, from the Rajaram bridge chowk footpath till Hingne chowk, there is a daily traffic jams caused by shoppers patronising roadside vendors.

“We have appealed to all our shop owners in the Sinhgad road area to close by 7.30pm and avoid crowding. Public starts coming only after 6pm and throughout the day there is no rush. It is necessary to increase the time by one hour, till 9 pm,” said Prakash Salunkhe, secretary, Sinhagad road shop owners association.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “To break the chain of the virus, social distancing and wearing a face mask is most important. Our squads are taking action and penalising violators, but there should be self-discipline and everyone should take safety precautions.”

