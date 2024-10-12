9 labourers dead after soil caves in at a construction site in Gujarat’s Mehsana

Nine workers were buried alive when loose soil collapsed at a factory construction site in Jasalpur village, Kadi taluka, Mehsana. Police said the rescue operation has been completed. (PTI)

“The incident occurred around 12 noon as labourers were digging a pit at an under-construction factory when the soil gave way. Ten labourers were trapped, but one managed to escape as he was positioned higher. The other nine have lost their lives,” Mehsana superintendent of police (SP) Tarun Duggal told HT. The labourers were all native of Dahod in Gujarat, he said.

Duggal confirmed that the rescue operation has been completed, and the police will file a complaint following the post-mortem examinations of the deceased later in the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the deaths and announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PM National Relief Fund to the next kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 to all those injured.

“The accident caused by the collapse of a wall in Mehsana, Gujarat, is extremely tragic. My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May God give them the strength to endure this pain. I also pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration, under the supervision of the state government, is working tirelessly to provide all possible assistance to the victims,” Modi said on micro-blogging site X.

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel expressed his sorrow over the incident and announced financial assistance of ₹4 lakh from the CM Relief Fund for the family of each deceased worker. Additionally, ₹50,000 will be provided to those who were injured.