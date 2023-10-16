Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / 90% of Mizoram MLAs are crorepatis, 5% have criminal cases: ADR report

90% of Mizoram MLAs are crorepatis, 5% have criminal cases: ADR report

ByShriya Ganguly
Oct 16, 2023 04:20 PM IST

23 out of 27 (85%) of legislators belonging to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have declared assets worth over ₹1 crore

As many as 35 MLAs (member of legislative assembly) of Mizoram’s sitting lawmakers are crorepatis, a report released on Monday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch said.

The MLA with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, at about 44.75 crore. (Mizoram Legislative Assembly)

23 out of 27 (85%) of legislators belonging to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have declared assets worth over 1 crore.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

All the MLAs from the Zoram People’s Movement, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are crorepatis.

Also Read: 12% of sitting Rajya Sabha MPs billionaires, highest percentage from Andhra Pradesh: ADR report

The MLA with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, at about 44.75 crore.

Ramthanmawia, also of the MNF, has net worth of nearly 17 crore and Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement has declared assets worth 13 crore.

The MLA with the lowest net worth is TJ Lalnuntluanga, at 43.6 lakh.

The average worth of the assets of a sitting Mizoram MLA is 4.8 crores.

This figure is highest for INC legislators, who have assets worth 5.13 crore on average while it is the lowest for BJP, whose one MLA averages 3.31 crore.

The upcoming Mizoram assembly elections will be held on November 7, with the counting scheduled for December 3.

The ruling MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will be challenged by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

On the other hand, two sitting MLAs, both from the MNF, have criminal cases against them, the ADR report added.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP