90% of Mizoram MLAs are crorepatis, 5% have criminal cases: ADR report

As many as 35 MLAs (member of legislative assembly) of Mizoram’s sitting lawmakers are crorepatis, a report released on Monday by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Mizoram Election Watch said.

The MLA with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, at about ₹ 44.75 crore. (Mizoram Legislative Assembly)

23 out of 27 (85%) of legislators belonging to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) have declared assets worth over ₹1 crore.

All the MLAs from the Zoram People’s Movement, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are crorepatis.

The MLA with the highest net worth is Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, at about ₹44.75 crore.

Ramthanmawia, also of the MNF, has net worth of nearly ₹17 crore and Lalchhuanthanga of the Zoram People’s Movement has declared assets worth ₹13 crore.

The MLA with the lowest net worth is TJ Lalnuntluanga, at ₹43.6 lakh.

The average worth of the assets of a sitting Mizoram MLA is ₹4.8 crores.

This figure is highest for INC legislators, who have assets worth ₹5.13 crore on average while it is the lowest for BJP, whose one MLA averages ₹3.31 crore.

The upcoming Mizoram assembly elections will be held on November 7, with the counting scheduled for December 3.

The ruling MNF, which is a part of the BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), will be challenged by the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Congress, and the BJP.

On the other hand, two sitting MLAs, both from the MNF, have criminal cases against them, the ADR report added.

