94th Marathi Sahitya Sammelan in the lurch as organisers await govt nod

PUNE: The future of the 94th Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan – which on March 7 was deferred indefinitely in light of the increasing Covid-19 cases – continues to hang in balance despite the second wave of the pandemic having waned. The reason is the threat of the third wave apart from the fact that cultural programmes, watching films in theatres, and mass gatherings are still not allowed although Covid norms have been relaxed across the state.

The 94th edition of this prestigious annual Marathi literary meet was scheduled to be held in Nashik on March 26, 27 and 28 with renowned scientist and author Dr Jayant Naralikar slated to preside over it. Noted literary figures, publishers and book lovers were to converge at the three-day event which generated a lot of enthusiasm but as the number of Covid cases began to increase, it was deferred indefinitely on March 7.

The organisers in Nashik said that they are fully prepared to hold the literary meet whenever the government gives its nod and that they are in constant contact with the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal but due to the anticipated third wave, no decision has been taken yet.

Jayprakash Jategaonkar, president of the Lokhitwadi mandal which is the main organising body of the Sahitya Sammelan in Nashik, said, “We have made preliminary preparations and whenever the government gives permission, we can finalise arrangements for the Sahitya Sammelan. We are in constant contact with the Sahitya Mahamandal. Chhagan Bhujbal is also among the organisers and he is in constant contact with the state government. As of now, the government hasn’t opened up everything completely.”

Kautikrao Thale-Patil, president of the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, said, “We are in contact with the organisers. Thousands of people gather at the sammelan. So, organisers feel that restrictions should ease further. They have given us tentative dates namely, November 19, 20, and 21. If the situation remains under control, we will take a call in October whether the sammelan should be held or not.”