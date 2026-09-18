979 gram panchayats in Prayagraj division get digital libraries

As many as 979 gram panchayats across the Prayagraj division are establishing new digital libraries to expand student and youth access to books, digital learning tools and competitive examination resources.

Rural students at the newly set up digital library at Patti Shah village in Prayagraj (HT)

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The libraries have been set up in gram panchayats having at least two buildings, said the divisional panchayati raj deputy director Satish Kumar.

All 979 selected gram panchayats across Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Kaushambi now have digital libraries, he said. Pratapgarh has the highest number at 319, followed by Prayagraj (236), Fatehpur (139) and Kaushambi (103).

The initiative aims to bridge the gap in access to educational and digital resources between rural and urban areas. The libraries will offer books, computers, internet access, e-books, audio-visual lectures and other digital learning material, besides resources for competitive examinations.

Around ₹31.88 crore has been allocated for setting up the 979 libraries in the division. About ₹4 lakh has been spent on each facility, including nearly ₹2 lakh on books, ₹1.30 lakh on IT equipment and around ₹70,000 on furniture, Kumar said.

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{{^usCountry}} Books and furniture have been supplied to all selected gram panchayats, while installation of computers and Wi-Fi facilities is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Books and furniture have been supplied to all selected gram panchayats, while installation of computers and Wi-Fi facilities is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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The libraries are expected to particularly benefit students from economically weaker families who may not be able to afford expensive books and reference material. Besides school books for Classes 1 to 12, books published by the National Book Trust will also be available at the facilities, officials said.

The libraries will also provide study material for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, state public service commission, Staff Selection Commission, Railways and banking institutions, reducing the need for rural youth to travel to nearby cities for study material and other resources.