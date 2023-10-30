A Costly Political Dream! Woman duped of 10L in cash-for-ticket scam in U.P.

LUCKNOW A woman’s aspiration to contest for the position of Nagar Panchayat chairperson from the Naraura constituency in Bulandshahr, representing a prestigious political party, took a disheartening turn as she fell victim to a fraudulent scheme, losing ₹10 lakh in the process. The incident unfolded near the GPO in Lucknow, leading to the filing of a complaint on Monday.

A thorough investigation is currently underway. (Representational photo)

Pramod Pandey, the SHO of Hazratganj, confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the accused under the provisions of IPC 420 (dishonesty) and IPC 406 (breach of trust). A thorough investigation is currently underway.

According to the complaint, the woman aspiring for political office was approached by her acquaintance, Rajveer Singh Kushwaha, a resident of Naraura. Kushwaha claimed to have connections with a prominent political leader named Ujjawal Mishra and enticed the aspiring candidate with the promise of guaranteed success and glory.

Kushwaha, pressed for time and overwhelmed by numerous requests for party tickets, offered to secure a ticket for the woman. He stressed the urgency, warning that the opportunity would slip away if she didn’t act quickly. The complainant, a relative of the victim, recounted the events, stating that Kushwaha assured them the money would be deposited into the party fund.

They proceeded to the GPO, where Kushwaha introduced them to Ujjawal. The latter promised a party ticket and reassured them that the money would be refunded if the bid failed. The complainant further explained that Ujjawal provided a receipt in the party’s name, with a cheque number written on it. When questioned about the cheque number, Ujjawal claimed to have used his bank account’s cheque number for ₹5 lakh, promising to provide a receipt for the remaining ₹5 lakh later.

However, the victim’s name did not appear on the list of candidates endorsed by the party. Numerous attempts to contact Ujjawal and Kushwaha to reclaim the money proved futile. Ujjawal eventually sent a photograph of a cheque to the victim’s WhatsApp, supposedly as evidence of the transaction, yet the cheque has not been received to this day. The complainant expressed that the accused had committed forgery and caused significant financial harm to the victim, tarnishing the image of the political party in the process.

