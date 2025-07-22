Aadhaar not mandatory for SC/ST scholarship benefits: Meghalaya HC

The Meghalaya high court on Monday stated that Aadhaar cannot be made mandatory to avail state-sponsored scholarships and financial aid, particularly for SC/ST students, a significant order which could have nationwide implications. Representational image.

The court’s directive came while hearing a plea filed by advocate Greneth M Sangma against the Union of India and others.

The division bench, comprising chief justice IP Mukerji and Justice W Diengdoh, observed that while the State may request Aadhaar for identification purposes, students without it should not be disqualified from receiving benefits under the Post-Matric Scholarship scheme or other financial assistance programmes.

The court’s ruling came in response to a state notification issued on October 31, 2023, which made Aadhaar a prerequisite for availing such benefits. Citing landmark Supreme Court judgments in the ‘KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India’ cases (2018 and 2019), the petitioner argued that such insistence on Aadhaar violated the Aadhaar Act, 2016.

The bench concurred, noting that Section 7 of the Aadhaar Act allows the government to request Aadhaar for identity verification but clearly states that if Aadhaar is not available, “the individual shall be offered alternate and viable means of identification.” The judges observed, “Prima facie, it does not follow that non-possession of Aadhaar number disentitles an otherwise eligible individual from the above benefits.”

In its interim directive, the court has allowed the State government to continue seeking Aadhaar for speedy verification but emphasised that applicants must be allowed to furnish other documents — such as PAN card, voter ID, or passport — as proof of identity.

“If an individual is unable to produce the Aadhaar number or card or is unwilling to obtain Aadhaar registration, then he would have to prove his identity...from other recognised documents,” the order stated.

The court stressed that the issue warrants a detailed hearing, particularly in light of the Aadhaar Act, related rules and regulations, and previous apex court rulings. The matter will be taken up again on August 12, 2025.

The judgment also directed that any media reporting this order must mention the names of the judges constituting the bench, “for proper public information and transparency.”

This interim relief is seen as a crucial affirmation of the right to access welfare without being excluded on technical or procedural grounds, particularly in a state like Meghalaya where documentation gaps often hinder benefits delivery.