Aaditya Thackeray: Mumbai 24X7 nightlife to resume after pandemic
Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said that Mumbai’s 24x7 nightlife will restart after the Covid-19 pandemic is over and also announced a host of measures to promote the city as a major tourism destination. Thackeray was addressing hoteliers from the city.
“We will be restarting the 24X7 concept after Covid-19. We want to make Mumbai a major tourist destination so that visitors can extend their stay by a day or two,” said Thackeray.
The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI), an association of hoteliers, called it a positive move which will add substantially to the state’s coffers.
“We had conducted a study which indicated that if the tourists extend their stay by just one night, the city will get an additional revenue of ₹108 crore daily. This will also boost employment opportunities and give boost to the state exchequer,” said Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, spokesperson of HRAWI.
The minister said there are plans to make a vintage car museum in the city.
“People go to Nariman Point or Worli Sea Face now to view vintage cars. So a new museum will attract them. We also plan to create an aquarium in Worli as well as start heritage walks in the city. The BMC headquarters tour has already started, and we are also requesting the Bombay high court to allow us to tour on weekends,” he added.
Thackeray also said that the hotels will be given the status of an industry from April 1. This will entail them for concessions in electricity and property tax and also make them eligible for government schemes, among other sops.
