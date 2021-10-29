Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / AAP leader Kulwant Sidhu commences fogging drive against dengue in Ludhiana
AAP leader Kulwant Sidhu commences fogging drive against dengue in Ludhiana

AAP leader Kulwant Sidhu slammed the MC for its alleged failure in taking up proper fogging drive in the city
Kulwant Sidhu commenced fogging in the area by buying four handy fogging machines. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 11:21 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Slamming the municipal corporation (MC) for its alleged failure in taking up proper fogging drive in the city, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in charge of Atam Nagar constituency, Kulwant Sidhu, has privately commenced fogging in the constituency by purchasing four handy fogging machines to put a brake on the rising dengue cases.

Fogging was conducted in different areas including, the Gill Road grain market, on Friday.

Sidhu said,” My wife is also fighting the disease as the MC authorities failed to conduct proper fogging in the area. Now, a team has been deputed in the constituency that will privately conduct fogging daily. During a visit to the grain market, it was seen that the market has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and the authorities are turning a blind eye towards the issue.”

