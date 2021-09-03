Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AAP questions Punjab govt on cane-charging farmers in Moga

Legislator accuses Punjab government of torturing farmers, and says new PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu of just paying lip-service to the cause of the farming community
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 10:27 PM IST
Police and farmers in Moga; farmers wanted to march to a venue where Sukhbir Singh Badal was present. (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday questioned the ruling Congress for police using water cannons and cane-charging protesting farmers in Moga on Thursday.

“What is the difference between the Captain government of Punjab and the Manohar Lal Khattar government of Haryana, when both are raining batons on the farmers,” said Kultar Singh Sandhwan, AAP MLA and the president of the Kisan Wing in a press statement, adding that farmers were peacefully protesting and wanted to question Sukhbir Singh Badal on the black farm laws.

He alleged that chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was following in the footsteps of his boss Narendra Modi and was torturing farmers, due to his secret pact with the Badal family. “People of Punjab will never tolerate this,” he added.

Criticising Congress state president Navjot Singh Sidhu, Sandhwan said the police of the Congress government was oppressing the farmers, day in and day out; but Sidhu had preferred to be silent on the issue. “Sidhu is seen shouting in favour of farmers from stage, but is yet to utter a word against the caning and the FIRs that the Punjab Police have lodged against farmers,” Sandhwan claimed.

SUKHBIR, CAPT BOTH ANTI-FARMER: SISODIA

Responding to the Moga lathi-charge, Delhi deputy CM and AAP leader Manish Sisodia tweeted, “Brutal attack by police on farmers in Moga is unpardonable. The eerie silence of Sukhbir Badal, against whom the farmers were protesting and CM Captain Amarinder Singh, to whom the police reports to, further vindicates that both of them are as much anti-farmers as the BJP govt in the Centre.”

