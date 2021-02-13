AAP slams SDMC move to hike councillors’ local area funds; BJP says increase will cut red-tape

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for increasing councillors’ local area development funds at a time the civic bodies are short of funds.

Durgesh Pathak, the AAP’s municipal affairs in-charge, said, “On one hand, the BJP claims they have no money to pay the salaries of MCD employees, but on the other, the SDMC has increased the councillor fund from ₹50 lakh to ₹1 crore along with an extra allocation of ₹50 lakh from the chairperson and vice-chairperson.

“In the last one year, the BJP’s motto has been only to loot as much as possible from the MCDs. The AAP demands immediate rollback of this inhuman scheme,” he said.

He said the Kejriwal government has given ₹1,095 crore to the MCD to pay their employees, but alleged that the salaries have still not been disbursed.

However, the BJP said the hike in funds would minimise bureaucratic delays.

“One finds it surprising to see the AAP objecting, as councillors of the BJP, the AAP and Congress can instantly give funds for work in their wards without red-tapism. This will also help councillors meet RWAs’ requests,” said Delhi BJP general secretary Harsh Malhotra.