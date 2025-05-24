Accounts of 8 gram pradhans seized in Prayagraj, 28 under probe

Disciplinary action has been initiated following the detection of financial irregularities in the accounts of gram pradhans in Prayagraj district. Accounts of eight gram pradhans having been frozen on charges of financial irregularities and negligence in duties. Additionally, investigations are currently underway against 28 more gram pradhans. Explanations have been sought from them. In case of unsatisfactory explanations, their accounts will also be seized, said district Panchayati Raj officer Ravi Shankar Dwivedi. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

According to reports, a complaint was filed against Farooq Ali, a gram pradhan of Mahuali Kala in Manda tehsil of Prayagraj, alleging that that he embezzled ₹8,11,044 of government funds.

Acting on the complaint, district magistrate of Prayagraj Ravindra Kumar Mandar handed over investigation to district basic education officer. During investigations, the allegations were found to be true, leading to an order for the recovery of the embezzled funds from the erring gram pradhan and the Gram Panchayat secretary.

Similarly, allegations of irregularities against Kalavati Devi, the gram pradhan of Ayodhya village in Koraon tehsil of Prayagraj, were also found to be valid. Following an investigation conducted by the district agriculture officer, a recovery of ₹79,740 was recently made from her.

Further, a complaint against Pratap Jeet Laxmi, gram pradhan of Pahadi Kala Gram Sabha in Shankergarh development block, was investigated by the district programme officer and the allegations were found to be true. As a result, his bank account was seized. Similarly, an investigation into gram pradhan Akankshika of Uprauda Gram Sabha in Uruwa development block confirmed discrepancies in the use of funds, leading to the seizure of her bank account as well.

According to district Panchayati Raj officer Ravi Shankar Dwivedi, along with seizing of accounts of eight gram pradhans on charges of irregularities, orders for recovery of embezzled funds have also been passed against many pradhans and gram panchayat secretaries.

“Investigation is going on against 28 other gram pradhans. They have been found guilty in the preliminary investigations carried out by different officers. Explanations have been sought from them. In case of unsatisfactory explanations, their accounts will also be seized,” he said.