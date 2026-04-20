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Accusation of harassment against Firozabad DM: Woman tehsildar attached to revenue council HQ amid disciplinary action

Tehsildar Rakhi Sharma has been transferred to Lucknow after alleging corruption against Firozabad officials. An inquiry is underway following her complaints.

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:04 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra
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A woman tehsildar in Firozabad district has been attached to the state headquarters of the Revenue Council in Lucknow as a disciplinary measure, stated a press note issued by the district information office in Firozabad on Saturday night.

Accusation of harassment against Firozabad DM: Woman tehsildar attached to revenue council HQ amid disciplinary action

The action has been taken against Rakhi Sharma, who had levelled serious allegations against senior officials, particularly the Firozabad district magistrate, after being transferred from Tundla where she was earlier posted.

“This action has been taken in view of gross indiscipline and violation of rules by tehsildar Rakhi Sharma. As per the latest order issued by the revenue council, she has been removed from her duties in Firozabad with immediate effect and attached to the Council’s headquarters in Lucknow. Orders have also been issued for a high-level inquiry into the land-related matter,” the press note stated.

The inquiry will be conducted by the commissioner of the Lucknow Division.

Rakhi Sharma had levelled a series of allegations against superior officials and their subordinates, including those related to land transfers in Firozabad. The district magistrate of Firozabad, Ramesh Ranjan, was the primary target of her accusations. She was recently transferred from Tundla to another tehsil in Firozabad district and had described the move as harassment by senior administrative officials.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Accusation of harassment against Firozabad DM: Woman tehsildar attached to revenue council HQ amid disciplinary action
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Accusation of harassment against Firozabad DM: Woman tehsildar attached to revenue council HQ amid disciplinary action
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