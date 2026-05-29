Accused in fruit trader’s stabbing case held from Sonipat

Gurugram: Police have arrested a 49-year-old man accused of stabbing to death a wholesale fruit trader in Sector 10 market on May 23 over a parking dispute, an officer said on Thursday.

Police said the accused was into wholesale fruit trading for a couple of years, and two gambling cases are registered against him. (Representative photo)

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The accused, a resident of Hari Nagar in Sector-10A, was arrested in Sonipat by a crime branch team on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Bharat Bhushan Valecha, 44, a resident of Sector 10 and owner of two shops adjacent to the one owned by the accused, in Khanda Mandi.

Sharing the details of the case, Naveen Sharma, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said around 4:30 am on May 23, a truck arrived to unload fruit boxes for Valecha. “The truck could not park at the designated space and stopped in front of the accused’s shop,” the officer said.

The officer said the people at the accused shop asked the truck driver to vacate the space.

“The driver reversed the truck, and an argument ensued between the two sides. Meanwhile, the accused reached the shop around 5 am and had a heated argument with Valecha. “However, in a fit of rage, he went inside his shop and picked up an ice pick and stabbed Valecha twice in front of the crowd,” the officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} Other traders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. On the complaint of Tara Chand, the deceased’s brother, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other traders rushed him to a nearby hospital, but was declared dead on arrival. On the complaint of Tara Chand, the deceased’s brother, an FIR under section 103(1) (murder) was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said the accused was into wholesale fruit trading for a couple of years, and two gambling cases are registered against him.