Admissions to 20 Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence, part of IB tie-up, to begin on August 27

New Delhi: Entrance tests for admission to 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE), which will be among the 30 government schools affiliated to the International Baccalaureate (IB) board, will be held from August 27 to 31, the state government said on Wednesday.

The three-hour aptitude test for admission to SoSEs will take place across 64 schools, and 26,687 aspirants have registered for the exam.

SoSEs offer specialised education to students of classes 9 to 12 in four domains — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual arts, and ‘high- end 21st-century skills’. The department has reserved 1,920 seats for STEM, 600 seats for humanities and skills each, and 240 for performing and visual arts in the 20 SoSEs.

The entrance tests for humanities, high-end 21st century skills, and STEM subjects for students of classes 9 and 11 with the physics-chemistry-biology subject combinations will be conducted on August 27,28 and 29 respectively. The entrance for performance and visual arts and STEM subjects for Class 11 students with the physics-chemistry-mathematics combination will be held on August 31.

Candidates can download the admit card for the exam from the department of education’s website, and through a private link sent to the student’s registered mobile number via SMS. The department added that students who applied for multiple specialisations and did not state a final preference have been allotted the campus chosen in their first registration.

“Students who applied to courses in classes 9 and 11, at both points of entry, and did not clarify their point of entry by August 14 and have been issued admit cards (s) for examinations (s) to the more appropriate grade as per their age submitted in the registration form,” said Krapa Shankar Upadhyay, regional director of education.

Since existing resource-rich government schools such as the School of Excellence and the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya are being converted into 20 SoSEs in the first phase of the partnership between IB and Delhi Board of School Education, class 9 and 11 students registered under the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in RPVV and SOE will be studying in the SoSE under the CBSE board.