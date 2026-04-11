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Advocate shot dead by two assailants in Mirzapur: Police

A police officer said that the deceased was identified as advocate Rajiv Singh, a former village head, a native of Devari village

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 10:37 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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A 50-year-old advocate was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants in Uttar Pradesh’s Mirzapur district on Saturday morning while on his way home after a morning walk, police said.

Initial probe revealed that the deceased persons had a dispute with a person regarding village-related issues. (Representative file photo)

A police officer said that the deceased was identified as advocate Rajiv Singh, a former village head, a native of Devari village. He was residing for several years in the Sadbhavna Nagar colony, located in Katwaru Ka Pura, added the police officer.

According to police, family members informed that Singh went out for a morning walk according to his routine. He was returning home from his morning walk when two assailants on a motorcycle approached him near the Sadbhavna Nagar intersection. One of the assailants then shot him in the chest using a country-made pistol. After shooting him, both individuals on the motorcycle fled the scene, the police officer said.

Also Read: Woman killed after being run over by truck in Junnar

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Advocate shot dead by two assailants in Mirzapur: Police
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Advocate shot dead by two assailants in Mirzapur: Police
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