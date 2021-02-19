After turbulent year, auto expo a refreshing change for Ludhiana's industry

After an extremely turbulent year, the micro, small and medium industry swung into action with the commencement of the 10th edition of Mach Auto Expo 2021, an exhibition of machine tools and automation technology, on Friday.

The four-day expo that began at GLADA Ground, Chandigarh Road, is being organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), in association with the Association of Ludhiana Machine Tool Industries (ALMTI) and supported by Auto Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA).

Around 850 live machines and over 10,000 products and machines are on display at the expo that was inaugurated by Ricardo A Berna, deputy chief of mission, the embassy of Panama, in the presence of Juliana Somba Banda, first secretary, high commissioner of Malawi, Oscar Sikanda, commercial counsellor, the embassy of Namibia, Souleymane Bouremia.

While interacting with the media, Ricardo A Berna stressed that the countries, which will strengthen their supply chain and manage to operate safe air travel, will excel in the post-pandemic era of commerce and trade.

When asked about the reason behind the industrial focus on the southern pacific and African nations, Pankaj Sharma, general secretary, CICU, said that they were becoming the emerging markets due to their simple trade regulations.

Punjab medium industries chairman Amarjit Singh Tikka, youth development board chairman Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, industrialist Kamaljit Singh Karwal, CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja, and Youth Akali Dal district president Gurdeep Singh Gosha, among others, graced the occasion.

Tikka said that such exhibitions were beneficial for the industry and assured that the government will build exhibition centers to promote such events.

He added that owing to business-friendly government policies, the state had turned into an investment destination of the county.

Upkar Singh Ahuja said that the ‘Mach Auto Expo’ has set new standards, and that it will soon be a destination for industrialists, who are looking for low-cost automation with high-end quality and various solutions related to automation machinery.

He said that the expo has set the ball rolling. “We are showing that trade is possible by adhering to the Covid guidelines of social distancing,” said Ahuja.