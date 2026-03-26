Agra girl’s body found in flour container; main accused absconding

An eight-year-old girl’s body with a cut on the neck was recovered from a flour container in Agra on Wednesday night, police said, and added they have registered a case against four people, including the main accused, Sunil Kumar, 40, who is absconding. The girl was reported missing on Tuesday night (HT PHOTO)

Deputy police commissioner Syed Ali Abbas on Thursday said teams have been formed to trace the accused and continue the investigation. He said the girl’s post-mortem report showed shock and haemorrhage caused by ante mortem injuries as the cause of death. Abbas said rape has not been confirmed, but a slide has been preserved for further analysis. “We are yet to assign the motive behind the killing.”

Abbas said the girl was reported missing on Tuesday night. “A case was registered, and a search operation was launched. On Wednesday night, the dead body was found in a room rented out to Kumar,” he said. “All aspects of the case are being looked into, and a hunt has been launched for the main accused, who worked in a shoe factory.”

Angry residents attempted to block traffic on Wednesday night at Agra’s Fatehabad Road in protest against the murder. They were later removed as the girl’s body was sent for a post-mortem.