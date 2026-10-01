Agra man held for killing wife, disposing of body in backyard

Following a fight, a man killed his wife, striking her on the head and then took the body to the backyard of the house, burnt it and disposed of the ashes in the Yamuna. To conceal the crime, the man informed his in-laws about their missing daughter and joined the search launched for his wife.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

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The incident took place in Village Kukthala within the limits of Achhnera police station of Agra. The alarmed brother of the missing woman reported the matter at Achhnera police station of Agra and lodged a missing person’s report.

On the basis of suspicion, police interrogated the husband, who confessed to killing his wife and was arrested on Wednesday night.

Achhnera circle assistant commissioner of police Shailendra Singh, said that Manoj Kumar, a resident of Sikandra area in Agra lodged a complaint about his missing sister, Chandni, 27, married to Lokendra Singh, 31, resident of village Kukthala in Agra district in 2022.

Manoj Kumar complained that the mobile phone of sister was returning a ‘switched off’ message since Tuesday afternoon and was untraceable. Police launched a search, even as Lokendra joined in the exercise. On visiting the house and after interacting with villagers, police got suspicious over the involvement of the man in the matter and interrogated him.

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{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Lokendra confessed to killing his wife and later burning her body by placing it under a pile of wood, straw and husk in the backyard of the house, and then disposing of the ash in the Yamuna on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Lokendra confessed to killing his wife and later burning her body by placing it under a pile of wood, straw and husk in the backyard of the house, and then disposing of the ash in the Yamuna on Tuesday. {{/usCountry}}

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The ACP said that a murder case had been registered against Lokendra and the mobile of the deceased had been recovered from his custody.

Lokendra and Chandini have a two-year-old daughter.