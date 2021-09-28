Agra Metro project’s team completes erection of 100 piers in 10 months

Agra Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has completed erection of 100 piers (pillars) being laid for the Agra Metro Rail project, in just 10 months from the start of construction.

The completion of 100 piers marks the completion of most of the civil construction work for the 3-km elevated section of the priority stretch, which runs between Taj East Gate and Fatehabad Road, according to a press statement released by UPMRC’s public relation office.

“The team of Agra Metro project has completed the erection of 100 piers, in just 10 months from the commencement of civil construction of the project. Piers, commonly known as pillars, are the main support structure for the U- girders of the project,” the press release stated.

Managing director, UPMRC, Kumar Keshav said, “The timely erection of the piers indicates that the project is being executed with accuracy and in a time-bound manner, and the entire project will be executed within the stated timeline, with utmost safety, accuracy and finesse.”

The first station of the corridor, i.e. Taj East Gate, has already started coming into shape and it would soon be ready. Double T-Girders are being placed for the concourse area along with commencement of construction work for area from concourse to platform, for Taj East Gate Metro Station. Also, the concourse beam of Basai Metro station has been casted and the construction work of the station area will commence shortly, added the press statement.

Agra Metro Project was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath on December 7, 2020. In first 10 months from the date of its inauguration, Agra Metro Project team has completed 616 piles, 120 pile caps and 102 piers for the elevated section of the priority stretch of the 29.4 km long first corridor.