Agra metro rail track laying work to begin soon

Metro track laying work would begin soon inside Agra metro depot. Nearly 60 percent of depot construction work has been completed and process of procurement and laying of metro rail track in the metro depot is likely to commence soon. The rail tracks have been procured from a plant situated in Haryana’s Sonipat district, officials said.

The metro project was inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 7. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also present on the occasion.

Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) Kumar Keshav expressed satisfaction on the pace of metro construction work in Agra and praised the team for timely execution of the stipulated tasks.

“The civil construction work of receiving sub-station that will be responsible for metro trains’ traction system has also commenced in the depot,” he said.

According to a press statement issued by public relations office of UPMRC, 60 percent construction work of Agra metro depot has been completed.

The civil construction work of integrated workshop, stabling yard (where trains are stabilised after revenue operation hours) and pit wheel lathe inside the metro depot is already being executed, according to the press note.

Along with this, construction work of auto coach wash plant and underground tanks is also on the verge of completion, the UPMRC pressnote stated.