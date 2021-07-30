Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Agra roads bad after three days of rain
Agra roads bad after three days of rain

Agra Rain lashed the city for the third consecutive day on Friday, lowering temperature and providing relief to people after a spell of hot and humid weather all through July
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 09:10 PM IST
However, the rainfall exposed the poor condition of drainage system and potholes surfaced on roads as the water receded. There were craters too and in some places, the road surface caved in and big holes appeared, making it dangerous to drive. The water also took long to recede and the situation was bad, particularly in localities adjacent to major drains in old Agra.

The Agra Nagar Nigam had made tall claims about cleaning of drains but the rain for three consecutive days exposed the pitiable state of drainage. Still, mayor Naveen Jain claimed that the situation was not that bad and though waterlogging was reported, the water receded in a few hours.

“A control room has been set up at the nagar nigam office and teams sent to areas facing waterlogging for long. Pumps were used and most of the major roads became motorable despite heavy rain. This was the outcome of attention given to drainage system. Still, there are complaints which are being addressed,” said the mayor.

“Similar scenes are witnessed in the national capital Delhi and commercial capital Mumbai and are common in the rainy season. Yet, we are prepared to do the needful and damaged roads would be repaired as part of a drive from September 15,” he said.

