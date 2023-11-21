Ahead of 2024 elections, former U.P. DGP launches Bundelkhand Loktantrik Party to advocate for separate state

Lucknow: The former Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, Sulkhan Singh, officially unveiled his political venture – the Bundelkhand Loktantrik Party (BLP) -- on Tuesday. Former DGP Sulkhan Singh addressing press conference in Banda on the launch of political party. (HT Photo)

Singh expressed the party’s commitment to spearhead a movement advocating for the creation of a separate Bundelkhand state. This envisioned state would amalgamate seven districts in Uttar Pradesh --Banda, Chitrakoot, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jalaun, Jhansi, and Lalitpur -- with eight districts in Madhya Pradesh -- Damoh, Panna, Chattarpur, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Niwadi, and Ashok Nagar.

Addressing the media, Singh announced the BLP’s intention to field candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, targeting the eight seats in the Bundelkhand region. Four of these seats are situated in Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining four are in Madhya Pradesh.

Hailing from Banda district, Singh accused successive governments of neglecting the Bundelkhand region, asserting that its rich mineral resources, cultural heritage, and tourist attractions have been exploited without promoting development. He argued that the distinct needs of Bundelkhand necessitate the establishment of a separate state, labeling it as the only solution to the government’s apathy.

Singh underscored the region’s lack of political representation at both the central and state levels, coupled with insufficient investment, as key contributors to its backwardness. He slammed national political parties for their failure to prioritize Bundelkhand’s development, highlighting that the area’s concerns are not on their agenda.

The Bundelkhand region grapples with a water crisis, widespread unemployment, and significant migration, yet Singh lamented the lack of attention from political parties. The BLP, he affirmed, is poised to address these pressing issues and actively work towards the comprehensive development of the region.

