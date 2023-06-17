Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Uniform Civic Code back in focus

LUCKNOW In the wake of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the debate over the implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is likely to be back at the centrestage of politics. Earlier this week, the 22nd Law Commission India decided to examine the UCC issue afresh, seeking views of the public and recognised religious organisations within a 30-day period.

Previously, the 21st Law Commission of India, in a consultation paper issued in 2018, felt the UCC was “neither necessary nor desirable at this stage”. The 22nd Law Commission, after a period of more than three years has considered it “expedient to deliberate afresh over the subject.”

The 22nd Law Commission’s move has triggered a debate on the political horizons on the UCC that was a fractious question for India’s Constituent Assembly as well. In this backdrop, all political parties are treading cautiously even as many of the opposition’s leaders assert that the UCC is part of the BJP’s unaccomplished agenda and hence, the saffron party may want to implement the UCC now and take its political advantage in the 2024 polls.

Samajwadi Party spokesman and former minister, Rajendra Chaudhary, said the SP was not aware why the issue has been raised again ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls. “We believe in the Constitution of India and will stand by it,” said Chaudhary.

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister, Salman Khurshid, also said that there was no clarity on the issue. “We don’t want to indulge in shadow boxing. They (without naming the BJP or anybody else) should come forward and tell us what they want instead of making moves from behind. What do we tell the people? We have read the report (of 21st law commission). What is their objective behind this fresh move now,” asked Khurshid.

On whether the issue has been raised keeping 2024 Lok Sabha elections in mind, Khurshid said that they (BJP) will raise more such issues ahead of polls. “Efforts were made to give a religious twist in the Karnataka elections too. We respect all the religions. If they (BJP) have raised the issue keeping the Lok Sabha elections in mind. the people will give them an apt reply,” said Khurshid.

All India Congress Committee spokesman Akhilesh Pratap Singh said the BJP was sure of its defeat in 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Law Commission had undertaken a similar exercise earlier too. He said the BJP is now desperately looking for issues that could help the party in 2024 polls.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, accused the BJP of following a divisive policy. “India is home to people of different castes, communities and religions... The Hindus, the Muslims, the Sikhs and the Christians practice their religion differently. How can they be brought under the uniform civil code? The BJP follows the policy of division and spreads hatred... This is why the present situation is bad. The BJP is not doing anything except spreading hatred,” said Barq according to a video being circulated on social media. BSP leaders were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, Professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, Political Science, Lucknow University, said, “UCC is the need of the hour and it is in the interest of the society. This is defined in the Constitution of India under the directive principles of state policy and has been advocated in the decisions of the Supreme Court of India. The UCC is part of BJP’s political agenda, and the party obviously wants to raise the issue to take its political advantage. As the issue will work to BJP’s advantage, other political parties are opposed to it.”

