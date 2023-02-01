Ahead of Global Investors’ Summit, women & child welfare bodies discuss procuring ‘social capital’ from investors

LUCKNOW The proposed three-day Global Investors’ Summit, scheduled between February 10 and 12, is not just crucial in the context of procuring investment for economic growth but also towards receiving funds for social welfare.

To discuss the possibilities of receiving funds for welfare bodies during the summit, the Uttar Pradesh Mahila Kalyan and the state’s Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) held a meeting last week with third-party stakeholders. During the meeting, the funding requirements of these welfare bodies were discussed in the context of the investors’ summit.

The meeting was attended by nearly 50 people, including officials of the Mahila Kalyan and the ICDS wings of the state. Development and CSR and banking partners, who are associated with the departments, also participated in the meeting. “As workers of a social sector department, we believe that social capital is just as important as economic capital for us,” said Praveen Kumar Tripathi, general manager for Mahila Kalyan Nigam.

Representatives of NGOs like Pratham, Care Foundation, and HelpAge India were also part of the meeting. “The focus of this event was to engage the development partners and keep them in the loop so that we can acquire more support and funding at the summit,” added Tripathi.

Notably, the Mahila Kalyan and the ICDS operate government shelters for children and also run schemes like Rajya Poshan Mission. “To keep these facilities and schemes running, we need funds. We also need to upgrade the infrastructure. These aspects were discussed with the stakeholders so they consider supporting us,” Tripathi further said.

The meeting was presided over by Sarneet Kaur Broca, director of Mahila Kalyan and ICDS (UP), and Kapil Singh, the director of the state Rajya Poshan Mission program, and other members of the directorate.