Ahmedabad, The Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday held a prayer session to pay tributes to the 260 victims of the Air India plane crash on the first anniversary of the tragedy, where a solemn oath was taken to plant trees in memory of the deceased.

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital pays tributes to 260 victims of plane crash, to plant trees in their memory

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On June 12 last year, the London-bound Air India flight AI-171 crashed into the hostel complex of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. One passenger miraculously survived.

Talking to PTI, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Rakesh Joshi said, "We held a prayer session where we took oath to plant 260 trees and take care of them as a mark of tribute to the 260 people who lost lives in the crash last year."

The prayer session was held in the auditorium of the BJ Medical College, attached to the civil hospital.

A blood donation camp was also underway on the premises of the civil hospital, Joshi said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the crash, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital became an epicentre of an unprecedented emergency response. As the aircraft crashed directly into BJ Medical college students' mess and hostel buildings, the campus was immediately flooded with mass casualties and a massive influx of frantic families searching for loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the crash, the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital became an epicentre of an unprecedented emergency response. As the aircraft crashed directly into BJ Medical college students' mess and hostel buildings, the campus was immediately flooded with mass casualties and a massive influx of frantic families searching for loved ones. {{/usCountry}}

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Seventy-one injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital for treatment along with the bodies of victims. As most of the victims were charred beyond recognition, forensic teams and local administration set up a round-the-clock DNA matching and identification process at the campus.

Meanwhile, a family of a victim organised Sundarkand prayer session later in the day in the memory of their family member and other victims.

Among those who were killed on the ground was 14-year-old Akash Patni, who had gone to deliver lunch to his mother at the family's small tea stall near the B J Medical College hostel in Meghaninagar when the disaster struck.

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"We have organised a 'Sundarkand' and 'Hanuman Chalisa' prayer session at 6 pm in the evening to pay tributes to our son Akash and all the victims of the plane crash," Akash's father, Sureshbhai Patni, told PTI.

His mother, Sitaben, who still bears visible burn scars from the crash, sat beside a garlanded photograph of Akash, tears rolling down her face as she remembered her son.

The prayer and bhajan session will be held against the backdrop of the charred building of the crash site on Ghoda Camp Road in Shahibaug area of Ahmedabad.

In earlier conversation with PTI, Akash's mother had said, "I tried to save my child, but he succumbed to his severe burn injuries."

Struggling to cope with the void that lingers in her home, Sitaben spends most nights outside, sitting on an old bed laid in a parking area near their residence.

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Akash was the youngest among the four children of the family with three sisters elder to him.

Now, after a year, the Patni family still mourns the loss of the child who came to deliver lunch to his mother but never returned home.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.