Ahmedabad: Fire breaks out in housing colony, family of 3 suffocates to death

A family of three suffocated to death in Ahmedabad’s walled city area in the wee hours of Monday after fire broke out in their house when they were asleep.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The incident took place around 4-5 am when the fire broke out in the room while the family was asleep. The neighbours we spoke to did not hear any screams and the family may have suffocated to death. Maybe they did not get time to call for help. Some neighbours called the fire department when they saw the house up in flames. By the time the firefighters reached the spot, the family had succumbed,” RS Khunt of the Madhupura police station said.

The incident was reported from a residential housing society called New Age Colony near Shahpur Darwaja area in Ahmedabad.

The deceased include Jayesh Vaghela (38), his wife Hansaben Vaghela (30) and their seven-year-old son. Jayesh worked as a sanitation worker in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police official said they suspect the fire could have broken out due to an electrical short circuit in the room, though the exact cause of the incident can be determined only after a thorough investigation.

The fire was quickly brought under control before it spread to other houses in the colony, he said.