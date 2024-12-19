Air chief attends annual CAC commanders meet in Prayagraj

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, Indian Air Force (IAF) presided over the two-day CAC Commanders’ conference-2024 that concluded at Headquarters Central Air Command (CAC) on Thursday. Commanders of the stations under CAC’s area of responsibility (AoR), attended the meet. IAF chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh with commanders of the stations under CAC’s area of responsibility attending the meet at CAC HQ in Prayagraj (IAF)

During the conference, the chief of the air staff interacted with the commanders and highlighted the importance of being conversant with one’s role in enhancing the operational capability of the Indian Air Force.

He apprised them about prevailing security scenario, significant role of the Indian Air Force and stressed on the need for maintaining a high state of readiness and alertness to take on emerging contingencies. He also emphasised the need for critical analysis to enhance operational preparedness, focus on maintenance practices and ensure robust physical and cyber security, said Group Captain Samir Gangakhedkar, regional PRO and spokesperson, ministry of defence, Prayagraj region.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh urged the commanders to continue their efforts to ensure a safe operational flying environment and stressed the need to augment the combat capability of the IAF through innovation and self-reliance.

The CAS, in his address, appreciated the role of the CAC in conduct of IAF level exercises, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operations and aid to the civil administration and for keeping IAF core values of Mission, Integrity and Excellence uppermost.

Earlier, on his arrival at CAC headquarters on Wednesday, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh was received by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Air Command. A ceremonial guard of honour was presented to the air chief on his arrival.