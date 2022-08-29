Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AirAsia flights connecting Lucknow to Mumbai, Kolkata start September 1

Published on Aug 29, 2022 11:38 PM IST

Air Asia also plans to connect Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other airports on its network, such as Bhubaneswar, Pune and Guwahati.

AirAsia India has also introduced the regional speciality of Lucknow to its premium in-flight dining menu, ‘Gourmair’. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: AirAsia India will start daily direct flights from Lucknow to Mumbai and Kolkata from September 1. In addition to that AirAsia India has also introduced the regional speciality of Lucknow to its premium in-flight dining menu, ‘Gourmair’.

The airline also plans to launch flights to Mumbai and Kolkata in addition to daily direct flights to Bangalore, Goa and Delhi that commenced on August 5. Air Asia also plans to connect Lucknow through convenient one-stop itineraries to other airports on its network, such as Bhubaneswar, Pune and Guwahati.

Ankur Garg, chief commercial officer, AirAsia India, said, “We are excited to be expanding our services and network for patrons in Lucknow with daily flights from Lucknow to our two hubs - Mumbai and Kolkata. We have recently added Lucknow to our network and commenced operations in the city to provide convenient flights for our guests to different parts of the country.”

