Akhilesh takes dig at BJP’s ‘tall claims’ of clean Ganga

On the second day of his two-day visit to Kashi, former chief minister and Samajwadi Party’s president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday began his day the ‘Banarsi way’. Unlike political conferences and rallies, SP chief came out on the streets of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s parliamentary constituency and was spotted enjoying Makhan Malai, Kachaudi and Niboo Chai.

However, he left no chance to take a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party government and expressed his concern over the state of river Ganga and issues like inflation, unemployment and increasing electricity tariffs.

“Without cleaning the tributaries of Ganga --Varuna and Yamuna, cleaning of Maa Ganga is not possible. Country is grappling with inflation and unemployment, which are the biggest challenges to tackle. Also, the farmers are having a tough time as the electricity tariffs are on the rise,” said Akhilesh Yadav, former CM during his visit to Kashi.

He said the SP Government tarted cleaning the Varuna river, but the BJP Government has put the entire project on the back seat.

The former CM also covered several localities, including Thatheri Bazar, Chowk and others on foot along with the party workers and also enjoyed street food, including Makhan Malai.

A day before, Yadav had addressed a rally in Ghazipur, visited Kashi during the late evening hours where he sipped tea at famous ‘Pappu ki Adi’--the same place where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tea last year. Besides, he also met many people in Kashi as a part of mass contract program where he also discussed several political and non-political issues.