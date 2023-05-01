Civic polls: U.P. govt, Centre not working in tandem, talks of double-engine govt a hoax: Akhilesh

LUCKNOW Campaigning for party’s mayoral candidate in Lucknow on Monday, Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the developmental projects initiated under his government while attacking the incumbent BJP dispensation.

SP chief campaigns for party’s mayoral candidate in Lucknow (HT Photo)

Speaking to media persons, the SP chief said, “The two engines of BJP governments in U.P. and at the Centre are working at cross purposes. There is a lack of coordination between the Centre and the state government. This was reflected in the delay in the appointment of DGP in the state... The state government’s agencies are conducting raids in Delhi while the Centre is conducting raids in several parts of the state, including Gorakhpur. A development project has been stopped at the behest of chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi, which is the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Akhilesh further said that the BJP has the highest number of goons. “The state government should come out with a list of top 10 criminals in the state and the media should verify it.” He added the BJP government has not been able to install even one new power plant in the state. “Besides, the BJP has not been able to make preparations for civic elections. One of their party’s leaders was allegedly caught distributing ₹1,000 to voters in Firozabad ahead of the polls,” said the SP chief.

On the day, Akhilesh also rode the Lucknow Metro. He was accompanied by SP’s mayoral candidate Vandana Mishra. “We will make Lucknow beautiful once our party wins the mayor seat. SP will form its government in the state in the coming years,” said Yadav.

The media interaction was strategically done at the Gomti riverfront with the Jai Prakash Narain International Centre (JPNIC) in the background. The JPNIC was one of SP’s flagship projects. In this backdrop, Akhilesh accused the BJP government of not taking his developmental works forward. “We need to remove this filth from Gomti. The BJP government has not been able to complete the Gomti riverfront project. It would have looked beautiful and clean, if completed,” he said.

On the occasion, SP workers carried placards enlisting the development works carried out by the Akhilesh Yadav government. Yadav himself listed development projects carried by his government. He spoke of several projects, including Lucknow Metro, JPNIC, Gomti riverfront, Lohia Park, Janeshwar Mishra Park, Agra-Lucknow expressway, and Cancer Institute, among others. “I hope that people vote in accordance with its tradition and culture of brotherhood and unity. The SP candidate would emerge victorious,” said Akhilesh.