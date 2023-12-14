Aligarh ‘accidental fire’ case: Woman succumbs to injury after fighting for a week

The woman injured in ‘accidental fire’ at Kotwali police station of Aligarh on December 8, died late on Wednesday night. She was later buried on Thursday. Aligarh police has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and has assured proper action in the matter.

Residents of Aligarh and relatives attending the burial of the woman who died after being injured in the firing at Kotwali police station of Aligarh. (HT Photo)

“...We are with the family of the deceased and those responsible will face action. The absconding sub-inspector is booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) at Kotwali police station in Aligarh,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Aligarh.

“Non-bailable warrant (NBW) has been issued in the name of Manoj Kumar Sharma, the sub inspector, allegedly for criminal negligence. A reward of ₹20,000 has been declared on the arrest of the absconding sub inspector. The munshi (clerk) at the office of Kotwali police station has been placed in judicial custody,” Naithani said.

The injured woman, Ishrat Nigar, 52, continued to be in a coma with doctors at JN Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University terming her condition as critical. She was operated on Tuesday for removing a pellet (minor part of the bullet). The bullet had exited her head but the pellet had got embedded in her head.

Prof Haris Manzoor Khan, principal, JN Medical College, had termed the condition of the woman as “very critical” on Wednesday.

A magisterial probe has been ordered by district magistrate of Aligarh, Indra Vikram Singh. City magistrate of Aligarh, Ram Shankar, is conducting the probe and has been asked to submit a report in a week.

Ishrat Nigar, a resident of Haddi Godam Chauraha of Yameen Gali in Aligarh, was injured by gunfire from the pistol of sub-inspector Manoj Kumar Sharma. He was suspended on Friday.

Police authorities said prima facie it appeared to be a case of an accidental firing but assured a full probe and action against the cop for his negligence.

The daughter of the injured woman had complained that her mother was planning to go for Umrah for which she had gone to the police station for verification.

