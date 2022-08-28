Aligarh police top Agra zone sports meet with 90 medals
In all, 244 policemen from eight districts of the Agra zone participated in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday.
The Aligarh police sports team stood first by winning 90 medals during the 14th inter-district sports meet organised at Maharani Ahilya Bai Holkar Stadium in Aligarh. The Mathura police team stood runner-up with 54 medals, followed by the Etah police team at the third position with 17 medals.
In all, 244 policemen from eight districts of the Agra zone participated in the three-day meet that concluded on Saturday. Out of these, 54 female and 190 male sportspersons participated in different events of wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, arm wrestling, bodybuilding and powerlifting.
DIG Aligarh range Deepak Kumar was the chief guest of the occasion. He motivated the cops attending the meet to continue their association with sports for their fitness and efficiency.
SSP Aligarh Kalanidhi Naithani hosted the sports meet and awarded medals to the winners in different events. According to him, the success ‘mantra’ behind an outstanding performance by Aligarh police personnel was their regular practice.
The event was organised under the supervision of the officials from the police department at Aligarh including, SP traffic and Police Lines, Mukesh Kumar, circle officer (III) Shwetabh Pandey and senior inspector Anubhav Kumar Tripathi.
Teams from Aligarh, Agra, Mainpuri, Etah, Kasganj, Mathura, Firozabad and Hathras police participated in the event.
-
Not appropriate to comment: Karnataka CM on POCSO case against seer
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said it is not appropriate to comment on the POCSO case registered against Murugha Mutt seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Chitradurga, as it is under investigation. "See, any case which is important, both the cases of POCSO and kidnapping in Karnataka's Chitradurga have been booked and police are investigating it. It is not appropriate to speak when it's under investigation," said Karnataka CM Bommai.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
