Allahabad HC directs UP DGP to ensure email-based bail communication

The Allahabad High Court has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to issue necessary instructions to ensure that information in bail and other criminal matters is sent to the high court’s government advocate through electronic mode, preferably via email, instead of the existing manual system, to ensure speedy communication. Allahabad high court (File)

Justice Arun Kumar Singh Deshwal passed the order while hearing a bail application filed by Ratvar Singh.

The court observed that under the current manual system, there are significant delays in receiving instructions from police stations in criminal matters.

As per the prevailing practice, once a bail notice is received, it is handed over to the district police pairokar, who visits the government advocate’s office daily. The pairokar then travels to the district SP’s office, from where the notice is forwarded to the concerned police station. The investigating officer (IO) subsequently obtains the case diary or prepares copies if the charge sheet has not been filed, drafts comments, and sends the documents back through the pairokar to the high court.

In an order dated December 9, Justice Deshwal said that since bail matters relate directly to a person’s liberty, this manual process is “nothing but a wastage of time of police personnel and public money.”