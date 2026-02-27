Allahabad HC seeks district action plans to tackle rising monkey menace in UP

The Allahabad high court has sought reports from district-level committees on the action taken under the existing standard operating procedure (SOP) while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on the growing monkey menace and escalating man-monkey conflict across Uttar Pradesh. The court also directed authorities to place a detailed action plan before it. For representation only (File)

The PIL, filed by Vineet Sharma and another petitioner, highlights the rising monkey population, increasing conflict incidents, crop destruction, and the hunger and starvation faced by the animals due to shrinking food sources. The petition also raises concerns over the callous conditions in which monkeys are living.

A division bench comprising justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and justice Kunal Ravi Singh directed that the matter be listed afresh on April 6. In its order dated February 17, the court observed that in view of the proposed study on the issue, the authorities must apprise the court, through an affidavit, of the action plan undertaken under the existing SOP in districts such as Ghaziabad and Mathura before the next hearing.

During the court proceedings, additional advocate general, Manish Goyal submitted before the court that a systematic field survey is required to understand the population status of Rhesus Macaque (Rhesus Monkey) and to identify the hotspot of their population, their conflict, and to suggest the management strategy to mitigate the human-Rhesus Macaque conflict in Uttar Pradesh. He added that at least a period of one year is required to develop a brief action plan based on the population status and conflict pattern.

He further submitted that until a baseline study is completed, authorities can rely on the existing SOP titled “Instructions Regarding the Capture, Transportation and Release of Monkeys” and a proposed tentative action plan to address the issue. He said a high-power committee has already been constituted under the proposed SOP and assured the court that district authorities would take all necessary steps under the current guidelines to control the menace.

Earlier, counsel for the petitioners, Akash Vashishtha and Pawan Tiwari, highlighted the hardships faced by residents as well as the starvation of monkeys across several districts. They placed newspaper reports before the court detailing incidents of violent monkey attacks in Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Sitapur, Bareilly and Agra, arguing that the problem is widespread and not confined to one or two districts.

“The crops are being destroyed. Schools are struggling to keep children safe. Monkeys move in groups of 200 or more at times. People are confined to their homes out of fear,” the petitioners’ counsel submitted.