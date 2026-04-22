Allahabad HC slams delay in land NOC for SRNH multi-speciality facility

The Allahabad high court expressed strong displeasure over the prolonged delay in granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the transfer of land required to build a proposed multi-speciality facility at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College’s Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital (SRNH) in Prayagraj. The court observed that the project has remained pending for nearly eight months due to procedural hurdles and questioned the state government’s lack of urgency in improving healthcare infrastructure in Prayagraj.

Allahabad high court

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Hearing the matter, the single bench of justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal, in its order dated April 20, remarked that “it seems that the state wants to drag this matter further and is not much interested in getting the medical facilities of Prayagraj upgraded.”

It further stated that the affidavit submitted by the special secretary of the Medical Education Department failed to provide a definite timeline for obtaining the required NOC.

The court directed the special secretary to file a detailed affidavit specifying the timeframe within which consent from the urban development department for land transfer would be secured. It also ordered the principal of Motilal Nehru Medical College to submit a response within a week regarding inspection reports on hostel facilities for undergraduate and postgraduate students, along with details of the cardiology department.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 29, and the court has instructed the college Principal to remain present during proceedings to assist the court. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 29, and the court has instructed the college Principal to remain present during proceedings to assist the court. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The case originates from a petition filed by Dr Arvind Gupta, a professor at Motilal Nehru Medical College, which has been pending before the court for the past one-and-a-half years. Initially linked to a consumer dispute involving medical treatment provided at a private hospital, the matter escalated through district and state consumer forums before reaching the HC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case originates from a petition filed by Dr Arvind Gupta, a professor at Motilal Nehru Medical College, which has been pending before the court for the past one-and-a-half years. Initially linked to a consumer dispute involving medical treatment provided at a private hospital, the matter escalated through district and state consumer forums before reaching the HC. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During the course of hearings, the HC took suo motu cognizance of broader issues concerning functioning and infrastructure at government hospitals, including concerns over doctors engaging in private practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the course of hearings, the HC took suo motu cognizance of broader issues concerning functioning and infrastructure at government hospitals, including concerns over doctors engaging in private practice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to submissions before the court, the district magistrate of Prayagraj had reported on April 17 that portions of the land in question fall under the urban development department, necessitating its approval. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to submissions before the court, the district magistrate of Prayagraj had reported on April 17 that portions of the land in question fall under the urban development department, necessitating its approval. {{/usCountry}}

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It was also highlighted that while part of the construction work has already been completed, further development—including construction of an apex trauma centre—remains stalled due to pending land clearance and the need to demolish an existing training institute on-site.

Meanwhile, an inspection report submitted by the court-appointed amicus curiae raised serious concerns about inadequate hostel facilities and the poor condition of existing accommodations for students. Taking note of this, the court emphasised that the matter directly impacts public health and medical education.

Reiterating its concern, the high court has sought a clear and comprehensive response from the state government and warned against further unnecessary delays in executing the crucial healthcare project.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR K Sandeep Kumar ...Read More K Sandeep Kumar is a Special Correspondent of Hindustan Times heading the Allahabad Bureau. He has spent over 16 years reporting extensively in Uttar Pradesh, especially Allahabad and Lucknow. He covers politics, science and technology, higher education, medical and health and defence matters. He also writes on development issues. Read Less

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