Uttar Pradesh director general of police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Tuesday appeared before the Allahabad high court after being summoned by a bench of Justice Sameer Jain to explain why police officers were showing ‘reluctance’ to comply with orders passed by the Court.

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Earlier, the Allahabad High Court had directed the UP DGP to appear personally before it and explain on the issue.

The order was passed in a bail application filed by Pushpraj Singh alias Babloo in a case involving murder allegations.

Earlier, on July 16, 2026, the court said that the state government was directed to file a detailed counter-affidavit concerning a discrepancy between the alleged time of the incident and the timing reflected in CCTV footage dated June 21, 2025.

However, in spite of the order, no counter-affidavit was filed by the state government.

The court said that non-compliance of court’s order by police officers was resulting in bail applications in murder cases remaining pending for a considerable period of time.

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{{^usCountry}} On Tuesday, the court raised concerns regarding the quality of police investigations, compliance with Court orders and timely submission of police instructions and records. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On Tuesday, the court raised concerns regarding the quality of police investigations, compliance with Court orders and timely submission of police instructions and records. {{/usCountry}}

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Justice Jain said the issue was not confined to the case in which the DGP had originally been summoned.